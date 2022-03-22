Bubblr announces $0.86M series C bridge and $15M equity line
Mar. 22, 2022 8:56 AM ETBubblr Inc. (BBLR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bubblr (OTCPK:BBLR) has announced the completion of its preferred equity subscriptions with GHS Investments and Proactive Capital Partners.
- In addition, Bubblr has signed a new equity line agreement with GHS Investments for $15M, replacing a previous $10M equity line from White Lion Capital.
- Bubblr’s CEO, Rik Willard, commented, “Our new equity partnership with GHS, and the addition of Proactive Capital as an investor, provides access to capital for the rapid acceleration of our program in 2022, adding depth and momentum to our mission to transform how the world conceives of, creates, and engages with a more equitable Internet.”