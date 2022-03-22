Sigma Labs partners with AMFG to optimize additive manufacturing workflow
Mar. 22, 2022 8:58 AM ETSigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) signed a deal with AMFG to expand the footprint of both companies' solutions and provide the marketplace with an optimized additive manufacturing solution that increases quality and efficiency while decreasing the costs of serial production.
- The combination of the manufacturing execution systems and in situ monitoring systems will allow AMFG and SGLB users and OEM companies to automate full production workflow.
- It will enable AMFG and SGLB to move towards automated part and process qualification and allow for viewing of data in real-time, with ability to dive deep into analytics feed.
- It will also enable capturing of data to support simulation, material properties prediction and final pedigree, and key quality assurance checks to decrease post inspection needs.