InterCure, Clever Leaves enter international strategic partnership
Mar. 22, 2022 9:02 AM ETInterCure Ltd. (INCR), CLVR, CLVRWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) and Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) announced the execution of an exclusive multi-year cultivation, marketing and distribution agreement.
- Per the terms, InterCure will have access to Clever Leaves’ high-THC medical cannabis flower to serve several medical cannabis markets, including the Israeli market.
- As part of the collaboration, Clever Leaves will cultivate InterCure's high quality strains to launch InterCure's EU-GMP compliant branded products within the EU, UK and South American markets.
- Pursuant to the pact, both parties agreed to collaborate on certain technical matters for the development of new products in an attempt to satisfy the needs of patients in different countries.