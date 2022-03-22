Cronos upgraded, Canopy Growth downgraded at Barclays
Mar. 22, 2022 9:05 AM ETCanopy Growth Corporation (CGC), CRONSMGBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Barclays has upgraded Canadian cannabis company Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from underweight to equal weight and downgraded Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC) to underweight from equal weight.
- The firm's price target on Cronos (CRON) was lowered to $5 from $5.50 (~40% upside based on Monday's close) and lowered the price target for Canopy to $6 from $9 (~15% downside).
- Analyst Gaurav Jain said that Cronos' (CRON) enterprise value is now close to its net cash balance.
- Regarding Canopy (CGC), Jain said that the company is in need of a significant restructuring to stop a cash bleed. But he added Cronos (CRON) needs a restructuring too.
- He added that while Cronos (CRON) has around ~$900M in cash, Canopy (CGC) is a net debt company.
- Jain noted that all the Canadian cannabis companies are facing challenges, and during the cannabis cyclical downturn, investors would be wise to invest in Scotts-Miracle Grow (SMG) instead.
- On Monday, Cronos (CRON) announced that founder Mike Gorenstein will return as CEO.