Cemtrex wins $1.2M order for security upgrade at Oregon correctional facility

Mar. 22, 2022
  • Cemtrex's (NASDAQ:CETX) Advanced Technology Segment has won a $1.2M order from an existing customer.
  • Details of the customer were not provided due to confidentiality agreements in place.
  • The tech firm has been contracted to upgrade security technology system at the customer's large correctional facility in Oregon.
  • The enterprise-class system installation includes Vicon’s state-of-the-art end-to-end video surveillance security system and a large increase in storage hardware. Cemtrex owns stake in Vicon Industries, a security & video surveillance company based in New York.
  • The order was received and fulfilled in this second quarter of the calendar year.
