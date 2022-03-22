Cemtrex wins $1.2M order for security upgrade at Oregon correctional facility
Mar. 22, 2022 9:04 AM ETCemtrex, Inc. (CETX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cemtrex's (NASDAQ:CETX) Advanced Technology Segment has won a $1.2M order from an existing customer.
- Details of the customer were not provided due to confidentiality agreements in place.
- The tech firm has been contracted to upgrade security technology system at the customer's large correctional facility in Oregon.
- The enterprise-class system installation includes Vicon’s state-of-the-art end-to-end video surveillance security system and a large increase in storage hardware. Cemtrex owns stake in Vicon Industries, a security & video surveillance company based in New York.
- The order was received and fulfilled in this second quarter of the calendar year.
- CETX -2.17% pre-market