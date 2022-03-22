Aligos halts development of Hep B candidate on safety concerns
Mar. 22, 2022 9:08 AM ETAligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech, Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) announced on Tuesday that the company decided to discontinue the development of its chronic hepatitis B (CHB) candidate, ALG-020572 after a trial subject experienced a serious adverse event (SAE).
- Dosing of the first cohort of the trial came to a halt after the patient showed a significant increase in alanine aminotransferase (ALT) following multiple dosing of 210 mg ALG-020572 that led to a brief period of hospitalization.
- According to the company, three other subjects in the cohort also experienced potentially drug-related ALT increases. The symptoms and lab results are improving in all four participants, Aligos (ALGS) said.
- With the CHB study discontinued, the company plans to focus its R&D efforts on oral small-molecule preclinical development programs.
- The clinical setback for Aligos (ALGS) comes only a few months after its IPO last year.