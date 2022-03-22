Robinhood launches rewards-focused cash card for users to spend, invest
Mar. 22, 2022 9:08 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) on Tuesday has launched its zero-fee cash card allowing users to get rewarded for investing and spending, according to a blog post.
- The new cash card "builds on our mission to democratize finance for all by giving debit card customers the same benefits and rewards that were once reserved for credit card holders," the blog post read.
- Specifically, customers can get a weekly bonus on round-ups, meaning they can choose to round-up their change to the nearest dollar and invest it in their choice of assets. Robinhood Money will give them a bonus of 10-100% (capped at $10) on their weekly round-ups, the company noted.
- Customers also have opportunities to get paid early as well as split their paycheck to automatically invest in assets in their brokerage and cryptocurrency accounts. An instant savings feature is said to be coming soon.
