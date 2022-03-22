HAVN Life expands supply agreement with Mycotopia Therapies

Mar. 22, 2022 9:09 AM ETHAVN Life Sciences Inc. (HAVLF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • HAVN Life Sciences (OTCPK:HAVLF) has expanded its supply partnership with Mycotopia Therapies, adding a second supply agreement that covers functional mushrooms, HAVN Life's recently launched natural health products, as well as white label products.
  • Under the agreement, HAVN Life will supply naturally-derived psilocybin compounds to Mycotopia, helping to build a distribution channel to U.S.-based universities, researchers and companies, in accordance with federal laws and local protocols.
  • With HAVN supplying Mycotopia Therapies with functional mushrooms, it helps address potential supply chain issues and enables Mycotopia to get to the distribution and revenue generation phase of our business plan, as we join forces with Ei.Ventures and form PSLY.com. says Ben Kaplan, CEO of Mycotopia Therapies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.