HAVN Life expands supply agreement with Mycotopia Therapies
Mar. 22, 2022 9:09 AM ETHAVN Life Sciences Inc. (HAVLF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- HAVN Life Sciences (OTCPK:HAVLF) has expanded its supply partnership with Mycotopia Therapies, adding a second supply agreement that covers functional mushrooms, HAVN Life's recently launched natural health products, as well as white label products.
- Under the agreement, HAVN Life will supply naturally-derived psilocybin compounds to Mycotopia, helping to build a distribution channel to U.S.-based universities, researchers and companies, in accordance with federal laws and local protocols.
- With HAVN supplying Mycotopia Therapies with functional mushrooms, it helps address potential supply chain issues and enables Mycotopia to get to the distribution and revenue generation phase of our business plan, as we join forces with Ei.Ventures and form PSLY.com. says Ben Kaplan, CEO of Mycotopia Therapies.