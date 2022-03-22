Lazydays announces new dealership locations in Arizona and Ohio
Mar. 22, 2022 9:13 AM ETLazydays Holdings, Inc. (LAZY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY), The RV Authority, announces new dealership locations in Surprise, Arizona to serve the western Phoenix metropolitan area, and Wilmington, Ohio which is strategically located between the Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton metropolitan areas.
- The company expects the new dealerships to open in the second quarter of 2023.
- The dealerships will be branded Lazydays RV of West Phoenix and Lazydays RV of Ohio.
- The Surprise dealership will be located off Arizona State Route 303 and brands will include Newmar, Coachmen, Thor and Forest River; and the Wilmington dealership will be located off Interstate 71.
- In addition, both dealerships will offer a selection of Pre-Owned RVs along with 20 service bays, a collision center and an RV parts and accessories store.