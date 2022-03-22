ADDvantage Technologies renegotiates credit lines for Telco, Wireless segments

Mar. 22, 2022 9:16 AM ETADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) has further expanded the credit line for its Telco and Wireless business segments in hopes of accelerating growth for both 5G and Telco.
  • The company converted its collateralized line of credit for its Telco segment to a factoring line, similar to the Wireless factoring line, all with Vast Bank, N.A.
  • As a result, it will be able to borrow up to $9M against Nave receivables and $1.5M against Triton receivables, replacing the existing line of credit which will be paid off.
  • The existing Fulton factoring line has been restructured, reducing borrowing capacity but on more favorable terms related to customer diversity.
  • The overall borrowing capacity will therefore increase from $16M to $19M.
