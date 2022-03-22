WaveDancer to acquire SaaS platform company, Knowmadics for $90M in cash and stock
Mar. 22, 2022 9:21 AM ETWaveDancer, Inc. (WAVD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) announced that it will acquire Knowmadics, a Software as a Service platform company, for $90M which consists of ~$56.5M n cash and $33.5M of stock at $6.5/share a premium on the company share price as of Mar.21, 2022.
- The company plans to raise ~$67M in stock offering in connection to the transaction.
- On acquisition transaction closure, the company expects revenues from its emerging technology business to be greater than its legacy Tellenger business.
- Also, the addition of Knowmadics will expand and solidify WaveDancer's customer base with government and Fortune 500 companies.
- Knowmadics is IoT remote device management and monitoring platform which provides an innovative, configurable approach to connect, locate, and secure thousands of IoT and Operational Technology devices to a single management tool.
- Knowmadics will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of WaveDancer on closure which is expected to be in Q2.