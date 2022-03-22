Carnival GAAP EPS of -$1.66 misses by $0.38, revenue of $1.62B misses by $640M
Mar. 22, 2022 9:22 AM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL)CUKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Carnival press release (NYSE:CCL): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$1.66 misses by $0.38.
- Revenue of $1.62B (+6130.8% Y/Y) misses by $640M.
- Shares -0.11% PM.
- For the cruise segments, revenue per passenger cruise day for the quarter increased approximately 7.5% vs. strong 2019, driven by exceptionally strong onboard and other revenue.
- As of March 22, 2022, 75% of the company's capacity had resumed guest cruise operations.
- The company expects monthly adjusted EBITDA to turn positive at the beginning of its summer season.
- The company announced that three additional ships are expected to leave the fleet in 2022 in connection with its ongoing fleet optimization strategy.
- The company continues to expect a net loss for the second quarter of 2022 on both a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis.
- However, the company expects a profit for the third quarter of 2022.
- For the full year 2022, the company expects a net loss.