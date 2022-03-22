Datasea inks deal with Unicorner to expand distribution in US
Mar. 22, 2022 9:24 AM ETDatasea Inc. (DTSS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) entered into a 1-year business cooperation deal with Unicorner.
- DTSS will provide various acoustic intelligence products and technical support to Unicorner.
- Unicorner will use and share its over 20 years' experience in U.S. operations, internal expertise and external resources to help DTSS expand product distribution primarily in the U.S.
- "Our business cooperation with Unicorner is an efficient way to bolster our participation in the fast-growing U.S. acoustic intelligence category. It is also the first step of a strategic global anchor followed by establishing a subsidiary and the research center," said DTSS CEO Zhixin Liu.