Datasea inks deal with Unicorner to expand distribution in US

Mar. 22, 2022 9:24 AM ETDatasea Inc. (DTSS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) entered into a 1-year business cooperation deal with Unicorner.
  • DTSS will provide various acoustic intelligence products and technical support to Unicorner.
  • Unicorner will use and share its over 20 years' experience in U.S. operations, internal expertise and external resources to help DTSS expand product distribution primarily in the U.S.
  • "Our business cooperation with Unicorner is an efficient way to bolster our participation in the fast-growing U.S. acoustic intelligence category. It is also the first step of a strategic global anchor followed by establishing a subsidiary and the research center," said DTSS CEO Zhixin Liu.
