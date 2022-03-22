II-VI's merger end date with Coherent said to be extended

Mar. 22, 2022 9:25 AM ETCoherent, Inc. (COHR), IIVIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Electronic circuit board production and computer chip fly test by robotic automated machine

Aguus/E+ via Getty Images

  • The termination date for II-VI's (NASDAQ:IIVI) planned acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is said to be extended.
  • The parties are awaiting Chinese antitrust approval and continue to work toward a close and now expect to complete the deal by the middle of second calendar quarter of 2022, according to a tweet from Dealreporter's Diane Alter. The walk date is set to expire Friday.
  • A report earlier this month indicated that China's antitrust authority is said to have informed II-IV (IIVI) and Coherent (COHR) about some issues the regulator has with the planned purchase of Coherent.
  • IIVI's Chuck Mattera said during the company's Q2 earnings conference call last month that the companies are continuing to work "constructively" with SAMR and expect the deal to close by the middle of the second calendar quarter of 2022. In November, II-VI said it expected to close in the first calendar quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.