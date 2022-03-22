II-VI's merger end date with Coherent said to be extended
Mar. 22, 2022 9:25 AM ETCoherent, Inc. (COHR), IIVIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- The termination date for II-VI's (NASDAQ:IIVI) planned acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is said to be extended.
- The parties are awaiting Chinese antitrust approval and continue to work toward a close and now expect to complete the deal by the middle of second calendar quarter of 2022, according to a tweet from Dealreporter's Diane Alter. The walk date is set to expire Friday.
- A report earlier this month indicated that China's antitrust authority is said to have informed II-IV (IIVI) and Coherent (COHR) about some issues the regulator has with the planned purchase of Coherent.
- IIVI's Chuck Mattera said during the company's Q2 earnings conference call last month that the companies are continuing to work "constructively" with SAMR and expect the deal to close by the middle of the second calendar quarter of 2022. In November, II-VI said it expected to close in the first calendar quarter.