General Motors recalls 740K SUVs as headlights are too bright
Mar. 22, 2022 9:26 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)SFTBYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. as it's headlight beams is too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers.
- The company is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from the 2010 through 2017 model years.
- Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say reflections caused by the headlight housings can illuminate some areas with too much light which can reduce visibility for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.
- The company expects to notify owners by letter starting April 23.
- Yesterday, the company began production of its all-electric Cadillac Lyriq out of the automaker's plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
- Last week, the company entered into an agreement with Softbank Vision Fund and affiliates to acquire SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) equity ownership stake in autonomous vehicle startup Cruise for $2.1B.
- Since the start of 2022, shares have plunged ~29%.
- Check the latest analysis on General Motors (GM) by SA contributors.