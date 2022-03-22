Rayont acquires No More Knots clinics to grow its healthcare portfolio in Australia
Mar. 22, 2022 9:27 AM ETRayont Inc. (RAYT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Rayont (OTCPK:RAYT) has acquired No More Knots Group of companies, the largest provider of Remedial Massage and Myotherapy services in Australia.
- Per the terms, Rayont, through its wholly owned subsidiary No More Knots Holdings Pty Ltd, shall acquire 100% of the total outstanding shares and units of No More Knots Pty Ltd, No More Knots (Taringa) Pty Ltd and No More Knots (Newmarket) Pty Ltd in exchange for ~$2.2M cash, payable in two tranches.
- The first trench of $1.8M is payable before or on Apr.01 and the second tranch of $400K is payable before or on July.15, upon the business delivering EBIDTA of $500K for the financial year closing Jun.30.