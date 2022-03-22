Rayont acquires No More Knots clinics to grow its healthcare portfolio in Australia

Mar. 22, 2022 9:27 AM ETRayont Inc. (RAYT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

merger acquistion

utah778/iStock via Getty Images

  • Rayont (OTCPK:RAYT) has acquired No More Knots Group of companies, the largest provider of Remedial Massage and Myotherapy services in Australia.
  • Per the terms, Rayont, through its wholly owned subsidiary No More Knots Holdings Pty Ltd, shall acquire 100% of the total outstanding shares and units of No More Knots Pty Ltd, No More Knots (Taringa) Pty Ltd and No More Knots (Newmarket) Pty Ltd in exchange for ~$2.2M cash, payable in two tranches.
  • The first trench of $1.8M is payable before or on Apr.01 and the second tranch of $400K is payable before or on July.15, upon the business delivering EBIDTA of $500K for the financial year closing Jun.30.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.