Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) +16.1% pre-market after signing a "take or pay" agreement with Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to supply 75M gal/year of sustainable aviation fuel for seven years, a deal the company estimates should generate $2.8B in revenues, including the value from environmental benefits.

The agreement replaces the existing agreement signed with Delta in 2019 to buy 10M gal/year and bolsters the airline's commitment to incorporating SAF into its operations.

Gevo CEO Patrick Gruber expects production from the company's first net zero plant will begin in 2025, and "to meet the demand that we now have under contract, we need to develop and build more than one Net-Zero plant. This is a happy problem to have."

Yesterday, Oneworld Alliance members said they planned to buy as many as 200M gal/year of sustainable aviation fuel from Gevo.