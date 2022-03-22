WiMi Hologram Softlight brand obtains Trademark certificate in the U.S.
Mar. 22, 2022 9:28 AM ETWiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) has announced that WIMI's brand WiMi Hologram Softlight has successfully obtained the Trademark registration certificate issued by United States Patentand Trademark Office.
- This trademark will help the company to further improve the intellectual property protection system, maintain the leading position in technology, and enhance the company's core competitiveness.
- The demand for AR and VR products will continue to grow with the popularity of Metaverse and technological breakthroughs.
- In 1H 2021, WIMI's global operating revenue increased by about 202.2% Y/Y, WIMI's gross profit increased by 189.8% Y/Y, WIMI's net profit increased by 40.3% Y/Y, and WIMI's R&D expenses increased by 463.6% Y/Y.
- With the widespread adoption of Metaverse, the holographic cloud and VR industry where WIMI is will see explosive growth.