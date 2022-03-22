Trade Desk launches certified service partner program for SMBs
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) launched its certified service partner program for small and medium-sized businesses.
- This program expands self-service access to TTD's demand-side platform as client demand for data-driven advertising continues to rise.
- Goodway Group will be TTD's first certified service partner to help meet this growing demand.
- "Goodway has been a longtime trusted partner, and we're building on that collaboration to create a more flexible service model that provides the full-service support and agility digital advertisers need to meet their business goals," said Tim Sims, chief revenue officer, TTD.
- TTD plans to announce additional certified service partners in the coming months.