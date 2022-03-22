Trade Desk launches certified service partner program for SMBs

Mar. 22, 2022 9:29 AM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) launched its certified service partner program for small and medium-sized businesses.
  • This program expands self-service access to TTD's demand-side platform as client demand for data-driven advertising continues to rise.
  • Goodway Group will be TTD's first certified service partner to help meet this growing demand.
  • "Goodway has been a longtime trusted partner, and we're building on that collaboration to create a more flexible service model that provides the full-service support and agility digital advertisers need to meet their business goals," said Tim Sims, chief revenue officer, TTD.
  • TTD plans to announce additional certified service partners in the coming months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.