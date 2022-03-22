Fed needs to move quickly to tighten policy, St. Louis Fed's James Bullard says
Mar. 22, 2022 9:29 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, the biggest hawk on the Federal Open Market Committee, said the central bank needs to tighten monetary policy quickly to stop encouraging inflation, which is already too high, he said in a Bloomberg Television interview.
- He reiterated his call to get the Fed's interest rate to higher than 3% by the end of this year. "We need to get to neutral at least so we're not putting upward pressure on inflation during this period when we have much higher inflation than we're used to in the U.S.," he said.
- The neutral rate is the level at which the Fed's key interest rate neither hinders nor boosts economic growth.
- Last week, Bullard was the lone policymaker to vote for a 50 basis point rate increase, while the rest of the FOMC voting members voted for 25-bp hike.