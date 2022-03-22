Helbiz to launch live monthly subscription platform on Amazon Prime Video
Mar. 22, 2022 9:30 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has jumped 9% pre-market after it announced that Helbiz Live will be available on Amazon Prime Video channels on April 02, 2022.
- A Helbiz Live monthly subscription featuring all content will be available for purchase on all devices and TVs with Amazon Prime Video.
- Helbiz Media, controlled entirely by Helbiz, signed an agreement to distribute Helbiz Live on Amazon Video in Italy. The divisionhas also acquired the OTT rights of the Serie B Championship for Italy for the next three seasons
- As a result, fans will be able to watch all the matches of the regular season and playoffs/playouts (up to 390 games) live and on demand for the current and following two seasons.