Macy's to roll out 37 new Backstage locations through June

Mar. 22, 2022

  • Macy's (NYSE:M) reveals plan to expand its store-within-store Backstage locations throughout the country.
  • The departmental stores giant said it will open 37 new Backstage locations, beginning Apr. 9 rolling out through Jun. 2022.
  • These Backstage stores are designed on the concept of offering on-trend affordable fashion deals to customers, located inside the Macy's select stores generally ranging from 11-16K sq.ft. of retail space.
  • The launch will include its flagship locations- State Street in Chicago, scheduled for Apr. 9, and New York's Herald Square in May.
