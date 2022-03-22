Macy's to roll out 37 new Backstage locations through June
Mar. 22, 2022 9:30 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Macy's (NYSE:M) reveals plan to expand its store-within-store Backstage locations throughout the country.
- The departmental stores giant said it will open 37 new Backstage locations, beginning Apr. 9 rolling out through Jun. 2022.
- These Backstage stores are designed on the concept of offering on-trend affordable fashion deals to customers, located inside the Macy's select stores generally ranging from 11-16K sq.ft. of retail space.
- The launch will include its flagship locations- State Street in Chicago, scheduled for Apr. 9, and New York's Herald Square in May.
