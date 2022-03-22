Ebix's EbixCash, wins contract for automating and digitizing bus ticketing and fare collection system for an Indian state
Mar. 22, 2022 9:34 AM ETEbix, Inc. (EBIX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- EbixCash, subsidiary of Ebix (EBIX -0.2%), has been awarded the order to design, develop, build, install, maintain and operate the Intelligent Transport Management System (IMTS) for a minimum of 14,950 buses in the state, run by Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation in India.
- The initial term of the contract will be 5 years from the Go-Live date, with EbixCash deploying the platform over the next few months.
- "We intend to get the functionality operational over the next few months, while ensuring that the state gets a state-of-the-art high-tech solution to automate its bus transport ticketing and collection services," Chairman of the Board, EbixCash Robin Raina commented.
- In early January, EbixCash announced that it has been awarded the order to design, develop, build, install, maintain, operate and transfer the IMTS for all the state buses run by Calcutta State Transport Corporation and West Bengal Transport Corporation.