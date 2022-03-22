Inpixon prices $50M registered direct offering of convertible preferred stock
Mar. 22, 2022 9:42 AM ETINPXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Inpixon (INPX) entered into a securities purchase deal with certain institutional investors to buy ~53.2K series 8 convertible preferred shares and warrants to purchase up to 112.8M shares.
- Total gross proceeds will be ~$50M.
- Each series 8 convertible preferred share and 2.1K warrants will have a combined purchase price of $940.
- Each series 8 convertible preferred share will have a stated value of $1K and is immediately convertible into INPX shares at an initial conversion price of $0.4717/share.
- The series 8 convertible preferred stock permit the holder to vote on an as-converted basis with holders of common stock.
- Series 8 convertible preferred stockholders have the right to require INPX to redeem their preferred stock for cash at the stated value at any time starting Oct. 1 and ending 90 days thereafter.
- INPX also has the right to redeem the preferred stock starting on Oct. 1 for cash at the stated value and force the conversion of the preferred stock if certain price and trading conditions are met.
- The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about Mar. 24.