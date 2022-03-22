Statera Biopharma slips on pricing ~$5.7M stock offering

Mar. 22, 2022 9:43 AM ETStatera Biopharma, Inc. (STAB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Statera Biopharma (STAB -39.0%) shares are down after the biopharmaceutical company announced pricing of a ~$5.7M stock offering.
  • The offering comprises ~10.84 units, issued at $0.45/unit, and ~1.72M pre-funded units, offered at $0.44/pre-funded unit.
  • Each unit consists of one share of common stock, par value $0.005 per share, one warrant with a one-year term to purchase one share of common Stock at $0.45/share exercise price and one warrant with a five-year term to purchase one common share at $0.5625/share exercise price.
  • Each pre-funded unit will consist of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one common share , one one-year warrant, and one five-year warrant.
  • Underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,884,057 shares of common stock, and/or one-year warrants to purchase 1,884,057 common shares and/or five-year warrants to purchase 1,884,057 common shares at the public offering price of $0.44/share, $0.01/one-year warrant and $0.01/five-year warrant.
  • Offering is expected to close on Mar. 24, 2022.
