Alset EHome launches cryptocurrency mining business through Alset Mining

Mar. 22, 2022 9:45 AM ETAlset EHome International Inc. (AEI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Alset EHome International (AEI +6.6%) has announce that the Co. plans to embark on a cryptocurrency mining business through Alset Mining, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Co.
  • In the year ahead, Alset Mining will endeavor to take advantage of the potential of the cryptocurrency mining space by acquiring mining rigs to create a consistent stream of revenue.
  • As the cryptocurrency mining market is expected to reach $5.29B by 2028 with a CAGR of 28.5%, this represents a huge upside within this emerging technology space that is rapidly changing every day.
  • "We believe that the cryptocurrency mining opportunities in the market remain profitable. We will take prudent and measured steps as the industry evolves." commented Mr. Chan Tung Moe, Co-CEO of the Co.
