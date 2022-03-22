Upstart adds credit union as partner for personal loan platform
Mar. 22, 2022 9:47 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) has signed on Bellwether Community Credit Union as a partner that will use its AI-powered lending platform to offer personal loans to consumers.
- "Through our partnership with Upstart (UPST), we will be able to expand our membership and help more people in their time of need through more inclusive lending, enabled by an all-digital, AI-powered consumer lending experience," said Bill Zafirson, senior vice president and chief lending officer of Bellwether.
- Bellwether serves consumers living or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts.
- Upstart (UPST) stock is dropping ~10% in early Tuesday trading after Wedbush downgraded the stock to Underperform