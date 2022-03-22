Qualcomm sets up $100M venture fund for metaverse technologies

Qualcomm company office in Silicon Valley. Qualcomm Incorporated is an American multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company

  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) said on Monday that it would start a $100 million fund to invest in "innovative" companies that are working towards building experiences in the metaverse.
  • "It is anticipated that the fund will deploy capital through a combination of venture investments in leading XR companies by Qualcomm Ventures and a grant program by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for developer ecosystem funding in XR experiences such as gaming, health and wellness, media, entertainment, education, and enterprise," Qualcomm said in a statement.
  • Qualcomm (QCOM) shares were up slightly more than 0.5% to $156.72 in early trading on Monday.
    • According to The Wall Street Journal, the funding will come in the form of equity investments and grants.
  • The Journal added that Qualcomm (QCOM) has approximately $2 billion in assets under management via its venture portfolio.
  • Last month, Qualcomm (QCOM) boosted its dividend by 10% to 75 cents per quarter.
