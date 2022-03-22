Diana Shipping signs new time charter contract for m/v New Orleans
Mar. 22, 2022 9:49 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (DSX +4.4%) has signed a time charter contract with Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) for its m/v New Orleans Capesize dry bulk vessel.
- Built in 2015, the 180,960-dwt vessel has been chartered at $32K/day for a period until minimum Nov. 20, 2023 up to maximum Jan. 31, 2024; charter is expected to commence on Mar. 25, 2022.
- The contract is estimated to generated gross revenue of ~$19.04M for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
- The vessel is currently chartered to Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha at $15.5K/day.