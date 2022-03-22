Dave stock gaps down as management points to 'significant investments' in Q2
Mar. 22, 2022 9:52 AM ETDave Inc. (DAVE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) -13% shares on Tuesday reverse to negative territory out of the gate, as the fintech is preparing for more "significant investments" in the second quarter.
- "We're in the process of gearing up for more significant investments in the second quarter behind key product initiatives," said Dave CFO Kyle Beilman. "We expect acquisition costs to increase this year as we focus on driving monthly transacting user growth," he added.
- Moreover, the company expects to continue to expand its direct response marketing investments and "reengage less active members," said Dave CEO Jason Wilk.
- Note the startup, which only debuted on the Nasdaq in January, has two primary revenue streams: service base revenue consisting of optional tips and express processing fees associated with its ExtraCash product, as well as subscriptions charged to members for personal financial management service.
- On Monday, Dave shares spiked after 2022 revenue guidance.