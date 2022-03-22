A consortium between General Electric's (GE +1.2%) Renewable Energy unit and BOND Civil & Utility Construction is awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract from Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between BP and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), to supply a digital onshore substation for Empire Wind 1, one of New York's first offshore wind farm projects; financial details are not disclosed.

The GE-BOND consortium will be responsible for delivering the onshore substation and interconnection cable in Brooklyn, on an EPC basis, as well as designing and supplying the high-voltage electrical systems for the offshore substation.

Once operational, the 816 MW Empire Wind 1 project will be able to generate enough power to meet the electricity needs of more than 500K New York homes.

