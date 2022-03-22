GE-led consortium wins contract for New York wind farm electrical systems

Mar. 22, 2022 9:55 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE), BP, EQNRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Alternative energy

Tom Buysse/iStock via Getty Images

A consortium between General Electric's (GE +1.2%) Renewable Energy unit and BOND Civil & Utility Construction is awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract from Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between BP and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), to supply a digital onshore substation for Empire Wind 1, one of New York's first offshore wind farm projects; financial details are not disclosed.

The GE-BOND consortium will be responsible for delivering the onshore substation and interconnection cable in Brooklyn, on an EPC basis, as well as designing and supplying the high-voltage electrical systems for the offshore substation.

Once operational, the 816 MW Empire Wind 1 project will be able to generate enough power to meet the electricity needs of more than 500K New York homes.

General Electric is plagued by deep-seated business issues, and its recent $3B stock buyback plan "is not enough," On The Pulse writes in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.