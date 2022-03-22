Gilead price target cut at Wells Fargo on lower Trodelvy estimates
Mar. 22, 2022 9:57 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo is maintaining its equal weight rating but has cut its price target on Gilead Sciences (GILD -0.0%) to $63 from $70 (~6% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Mohit Bansal said he is lowering estimates on sales from Trodelvy (sacituzumab) for HR+ breast cancer following data signals regarding progression-free survival ("PFS") from the TROPiCS-2 trial.
- "Furthermore, we see competition from Enhertu's DESTINY-Breast-04 data, which hit stat-sig on both PFS and [overall survival] in HR+/HER2 low breast patients," he wrote.
- While Bansal doesn't see much downside risk for Gilead (GILD -0.0%), he also doesn't see much upside potential.
- Barclays also cut the price target for Gilead (GILD -0.0%) following the new Trodelvy data.