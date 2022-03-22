Gilead price target cut at Wells Fargo on lower Trodelvy estimates

Mar. 22, 2022 9:57 AM ET By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Wells Fargo is maintaining its equal weight rating but has cut its price target on Gilead Sciences (GILD -0.0%) to $63 from $70 (~6% upside based on Monday's close).
  • Analyst Mohit Bansal said he is lowering estimates on sales from Trodelvy (sacituzumab) for HR+ breast cancer following data signals regarding progression-free survival ("PFS") from the TROPiCS-2 trial.
  • "Furthermore, we see competition from Enhertu's DESTINY-Breast-04 data, which hit stat-sig on both PFS and [overall survival] in HR+/HER2 low breast patients," he wrote.
  • While Bansal doesn't see much downside risk for Gilead (GILD -0.0%), he also doesn't see much upside potential.
  • Barclays also cut the price target for Gilead (GILD -0.0%) following the new Trodelvy data.
