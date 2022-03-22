Itron and Duke Energy Florida collaborate for delivering managed EV charging platform
Mar. 22, 2022 10:04 AM ETItron, Inc. (ITRI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Itron (ITRI +2.7%) and Duke Energy Florida, which supplies electrical services to 1.9M customers across Florida, will collaborate to deploy Itron's newly developed DER Optimizer solution, powered by its industry-leading demand response platform, IntelliSOURCE.
- Duke Energy Florida will use its existing instance of IntelliSOURCE Enterprise to deploy the new DER Optimization modules and run a new managed EV charging program.
- The program will commence in 1Q22 and run for four years.
- During that time, Duke Energy Florida will use Itron’s DER Optimizer to collect permissible EV charging session data in near-real time and gain insights into residential EV charging behavior.