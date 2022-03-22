Itron and Duke Energy Florida collaborate for delivering managed EV charging platform

Mar. 22, 2022 10:04 AM ETItron, Inc. (ITRI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Itron (ITRI +2.7%) and Duke Energy Florida, which supplies electrical services to 1.9M customers across Florida, will collaborate to deploy Itron's newly developed DER Optimizer solution, powered by its industry-leading demand response platform, IntelliSOURCE.
  • Duke Energy Florida will use its existing instance of IntelliSOURCE Enterprise to deploy the new DER Optimization modules and run a new managed EV charging program.
  • The program will commence in 1Q22 and run for four years.
  • During that time, Duke Energy Florida will use Itron’s DER Optimizer to collect permissible EV charging session data in near-real time and gain insights into residential EV charging behavior.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.