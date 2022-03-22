Vertex to advance VX-147 for kidney disease into pivotal trial

Mar. 22, 2022 10:13 AM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Human kidneys cross section anatomy

Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -0.3%) will advance VX-147 for proteinuric kidney disease into a phase 2/3 trial with enrollment beginning later this month.
  • The primary endpoint is reduction in the rate of decline of kidney function as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope versus placebo at approximately two years.
  • At week 48, a pre-planned interim analysis will also be conducted.
  • Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) said if the results at this point are positive, it wILL serve as the basis to seek accelerated approval.
  • VCX-147 is specifically for people with proteinuric kidney disease mediated by two mutations in the APOL1 gene, which impacts ~100K people in the U.S. and Europe.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Denis Buivolov argues that Vertex (VRTX -0.3%) is a buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.