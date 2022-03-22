Vertex to advance VX-147 for kidney disease into pivotal trial
Mar. 22, 2022 10:13 AM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -0.3%) will advance VX-147 for proteinuric kidney disease into a phase 2/3 trial with enrollment beginning later this month.
- The primary endpoint is reduction in the rate of decline of kidney function as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope versus placebo at approximately two years.
- At week 48, a pre-planned interim analysis will also be conducted.
- Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) said if the results at this point are positive, it wILL serve as the basis to seek accelerated approval.
- VCX-147 is specifically for people with proteinuric kidney disease mediated by two mutations in the APOL1 gene, which impacts ~100K people in the U.S. and Europe.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Denis Buivolov argues that Vertex (VRTX -0.3%) is a buy.