JX Luxventure stock surges on $60M sales deal with Chongqing E-Pet

Mar. 22, 2022 10:07 AM ETJX Luxventure Limited (LLL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Dog and cat eating natural food from a bowl

humonia/iStock via Getty Images

  • JX Luxventure (LLL +170.0%) more than doubled after the firm's unit Jin Xuan Luxury Tourism (Hainan) Digital Technology inked a sales deal with Chongqing E-Pet Technology, an online cross-border pet food shopping platform operator in China.
  • Chongqing E-Pet will purchase from JX Hainan cross-border pet foods worth up to $60M to be distributed on the platforms operated by Chongqing E-Pet.
  • "This cooperation shows the ever-growing demand for the cross-border pet foods in China and opens a new category of cross border goods for JX Luxventure," said LLL CEO Sun Lei.
