Koch Industries, the sprawling industrial conglomerate based in Wichita, has taken a slightly different approach to investing in the energy transition. The Company has invested over $3.5b through its "Koch Strategic Platforms" business since the beginning of 2021, with the lion's share of capital allocated to the battery supply chain.

While peers like BP (BP) and Marathon (MPC) have invested in the production of low-carbon fuels like wind, solar and bio-diesel, Koch has focused on electricity storage. FactSet and the Wall Street Journal indicate that the Strategic Platforms business has invested more than $750m in batteries, while Koch says they've invested ~$1b in energy transition technologies over the past 18 months.

The largest investment, according to FactSet data, is a $225m investment in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY). The company focuses on developing utility-scale lithium batteries, with lower CO2 emissions when compared to East Asian manufacturers. Freyr (FREY) is also attempting to develop a full Nordic supply chain for electric vehicle batteries. Other Koch Strategic Platforms investments include Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI), a domestic lithium miner, Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY), a lithium battery recycling business, and Eos Energy (NASDAQ:EOSE) a utility-scale, zinc battery supplier. Koch also invested in Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), a Ford-backed solid-state battery producer.

The track record has been mixed so far. While wind, solar and bio-fuels are all decades-old technologies, where investors deploy capital at guaranteed or subsidized returns, battery businesses are evolving and competitive. By investing in necessary, new technologies for the energy transition, Koch is taking much more risk than publicly listed energy peers. However, if they are right, they stand to reap greater rewards as well.