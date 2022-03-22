Turtle Beach gains after holder Donerail nominates six directors, Citron tweets on 'imminent' takeover
Mar. 22, 2022 10:10 AM ETTurtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) rose 7% after holder Donerail Group nominated six candidates to the gaming headphone maker's board and following a tweet from Citron Research that a takeover is "imminent."
- Donerail also announced that SCW Capital Management, another Turtle Beach holder, has joined the activist investor's group and together the funds have an 8.5% stake, according to a statement.
- Turtle Beach is reportedly working on an auction of itself and is using two bankers from BofA, according to a TheDeal.com story from earlier this month, that said a potential deal could happen within the next two to three weeks.
- Donerail officially started its proxy battle with Turtle Beach (HEAR) earlier this month after the investor said it dropped its bid to purchase the company and planned to nominate a full slate of directors to the board.
- "It is clear to us that wholesale change is urgently needed in Turtle Beach’s boardroom in order to catalyze enhanced value creation," Donerail Managing Member Will Wyatt wrote in a letter to holders. "For far too long, shareholders have seen the current board preside over chronic underperformance, dismal operating results, poor capital allocation and weak corporate governance."
- The potential proxy battle came after Donerail in December made a revised $32.86 offer for the gaming headphone maker, revised down from Donerail's original $36.50 bid from the summer.
- Turtle Beach short interest is 10.5%.