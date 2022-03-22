Cannabis ETFs appear burnt out, as they near-record trading lows

Cannabis exchange traded funds are hovering near all-time trading lows and appear burnt out, even after they had one of their strongest trading weeks in quite some time.

Three ETFs that have crumbled in 2022 are the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS), and the Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX). All three crashed to record lows last week.

Of the three, MJ has performed the best in 2022, although it posted a double-digit percentage decline, with a YTD showing of -14.9%. Meanwhile, MSOS dropped nearly 20% and POTX fell 18%.

MSOS is the largest of the funds mentioned, with $1B assets under management, and POTX is the cheapest with a 0.51% expense ratio.

Three other cannabis funds that have plunged are the Cannabis ETF (THCX), AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO), and the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS). While THCX, YOLO, and CNBS have not fallen to record lows in recent days, they are hovering very close to those levels.

Year-to-date price action: MJ -14.9%, MSOS -19.8%, POTX -18%, THCX -19.9%, YOLO -19.9%, and CNBS -17.8%.

Momentum and performance clearly sides with the bears when it comes to cannabis funds. However, investors who believe in the cannabis market and those with a more contrarian outlook may find it appealing to be able to take positions in a market segment that trades at its near lowest point in history.

See below a broader view of MJ, MSOS, POTX, THCX, YOLO, and CNBS and how they fared against each other over a one-year trading period.