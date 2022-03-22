FreightCar America (RAIL +12.6%) rolls to its highest level in four months after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues and saying it is on pace to double its annual production in 2023.

Q4 GAAP EPS came in at $0.06 compared with a year-earlier loss of $0.87/share, while revenues rose 24% Y/Y to $75M on deliveries of 604 railcars compared to 505 railcars in Q3 and 477 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $1.2M, vs. an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.5M in Q3 and $1.7M in the prior-year quarter.

CEO Jim Meyer said the company is on track to double its annual railcar production capacity to 4K-5K railcars in 2023, which should prove "well timed with an increase in the railcar demand cycle."

The company also raised its 2022 delivery outlook to 2,600-2,900 railcars from earlier guidance 2,350-2,650 railcars, after delivering 1,731 in 2021.

FreightCar America also named current chief accounting officer Michael Riordan as its new CFO.