Clearwater Analytics partners with Flyer Financial Technologies

Mar. 22, 2022 10:14 AM ETClearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Clearwater Analytics (CWAN -2.0%) announced a strategic partnership with Flyer Financial Technologies, cloud-based portfolio management and order management system provider, for helping Clearwater's asset management clients and prospects build a comprehensive front-to-back office platform.
  • This partnership will provide joint clients of FlyerFT and Clearwater with the benefit of FlyerFT's cloud-based portfolio management, order management, and allocation tools.
  • The result of this partnership will deliver a unified, end-to-end experience – offering unprecedented economies of scale by harnessing the leading technologies of FlyerFT and Clearwater.
