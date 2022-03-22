Roku adds photo sharing in operating system update

Mar. 22, 2022 10:15 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Front left view of a Roku box on a white background

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock via Getty Images

  • Roku (ROKU +1.8%) is starting the rollout of its OS 11 operating system to devices, launching a new photo sharing feature.
  • Roku Photo Streams allows users to build a personalized screensaver with their own photos, "turning the biggest screen in the home into a digital photo frame." The photos and streams can also be shared across the network to friends and family around the country, and users can add photos into shared streams.
  • The new system also upgrades the audio experience. New automatic speech clarity and sound modes dynamically identifies and amplifies dialogue for easier understanding. New modes (Standard, Dialogue, Movie, Music and Night) are available for Roku's Streambar and Speaker products.
  • On content discovery, Roku has added a new What to Watch destination to the home screen with a personalized set of new recommendations.
  • Meanwhile, a voice-enabled keyboard will be made available in Spanish, German, and Portuguese in the U.S. and supported countries.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.