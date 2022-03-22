Roku adds photo sharing in operating system update
Mar. 22, 2022 10:15 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Roku (ROKU +1.8%) is starting the rollout of its OS 11 operating system to devices, launching a new photo sharing feature.
- Roku Photo Streams allows users to build a personalized screensaver with their own photos, "turning the biggest screen in the home into a digital photo frame." The photos and streams can also be shared across the network to friends and family around the country, and users can add photos into shared streams.
- The new system also upgrades the audio experience. New automatic speech clarity and sound modes dynamically identifies and amplifies dialogue for easier understanding. New modes (Standard, Dialogue, Movie, Music and Night) are available for Roku's Streambar and Speaker products.
- On content discovery, Roku has added a new What to Watch destination to the home screen with a personalized set of new recommendations.
- Meanwhile, a voice-enabled keyboard will be made available in Spanish, German, and Portuguese in the U.S. and supported countries.