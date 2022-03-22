SVB Financial co-leads $110M fundraise for capital marketplace Capitolis
Mar. 22, 2022 10:18 AM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB), along with fintech investors Canapi Ventures and 9Yards Capital, on Tuesday co-lead a $110M Series D funding round for capital marketplace Capitolis, valuing the startup at $1.6B.
- To date, Capitolis has raised $280M, with existing investors such as a16z, Sequoia Capital, Citi, State Street and J.P. Morgan.
- “Over the past two years, our vision to reinvent capital markets has gained tremendous momentum as we have tripled our revenue, customer base and team,” said Capitolis Founder and CEO Gil Mandelzis. “We are just scratching the surface on reimagining the capital markets," he added.
- Founded in 2017, Capitolis enables financial institutions to optimize their resources, execute seamlessly with new market participants, and achieve greater access to more diversified capital.
