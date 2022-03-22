Biotricity to launch commercial sales of its disruptive cardiac monitoring device, Biotres in April 2022
Mar. 22, 2022 10:21 AM ETBiotricity, Inc. (BTCY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Biotricity (BTCY +2.6%) will officially launch the commercial sales of its FDA cleared, wireless wearable cardiac monitoring device, Biotres, in April 2022.
- The product has been available for pre-orders to physicians, medical offices, hospitals and individual use since late-February 2022.
- Biotres is the company's revolutionary technology that represents the future of Remote Patient Monitoring and the delivery of real-time diagnostic data; it serves as a three-lead device designed to continuously record electrocardiogram data for early detection of cardiac arrhythmias.
- Biotres received FDA 510(k) clearance in January 2022, opening up a new market and expanding Biotricity's total addressable market to $5.7B.
- The company plans to roll out additional complementary products throughout 2022.