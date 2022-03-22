Biotricity to launch commercial sales of its disruptive cardiac monitoring device, Biotres in April 2022

Mar. 22, 2022 10:21 AM ETBiotricity, Inc. (BTCY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Biotricity (BTCY +2.6%) will officially launch the commercial sales of its FDA cleared, wireless wearable cardiac monitoring device, Biotres, in April 2022.
  • The product has been available for pre-orders to physicians, medical offices, hospitals and individual use since late-February 2022.
  • Biotres is the company's revolutionary technology that represents the future of Remote Patient Monitoring and the delivery of real-time diagnostic data; it serves as a three-lead device designed to continuously record electrocardiogram data for early detection of cardiac arrhythmias.
  • Biotres received FDA 510(k) clearance in January 2022, opening up a new market and expanding Biotricity's total addressable market to $5.7B.
  • The company plans to roll out additional complementary products throughout 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.