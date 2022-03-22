Block price target raised to $190 at Mizuho on teens' use of Cash App

Mar. 22, 2022 10:22 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

Internet of things - IOT and digital marketing via multi-channel communication network concept with young student or teenager girl using computer, mobile smartphone app technology studying at home

Chinnapong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Block (NYSE:SQ) stock is rising ~6% in early Tuesday trading after Mizuho Americas analyst Dan Dolev boosted his price target on the fintech to $190 from $180 due to Cash App gaining traction with teenagers.
  • Mizuho's survey of more than 200 parents with teenagers "found that Cash App is rapidly emerging as a leading financial app for teenagers, potentially driving several million incremental MAUs (monthly active users) and upside to 2022 Cash App GP (gross profit)," Dolev said.
  • "Our proprietary survey shows solid early uptake amongst young individuals, showing higher usage and monthly transaction volumes vs. competing Gen Z platforms," he added.
  • Cash App has been available to kids aged 13 and up since November, he said.
  • The average Wall Street rating on Block (SQ) is Buy with an average price target of $181.90.
  • Previously (Feb. 28), Block (SQ) upgraded to Outperform at BMO on rosy outlook for Cash App, Afterpay
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.