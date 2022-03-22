Block price target raised to $190 at Mizuho on teens' use of Cash App
Mar. 22, 2022 10:22 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Block (NYSE:SQ) stock is rising ~6% in early Tuesday trading after Mizuho Americas analyst Dan Dolev boosted his price target on the fintech to $190 from $180 due to Cash App gaining traction with teenagers.
- Mizuho's survey of more than 200 parents with teenagers "found that Cash App is rapidly emerging as a leading financial app for teenagers, potentially driving several million incremental MAUs (monthly active users) and upside to 2022 Cash App GP (gross profit)," Dolev said.
- "Our proprietary survey shows solid early uptake amongst young individuals, showing higher usage and monthly transaction volumes vs. competing Gen Z platforms," he added.
- Cash App has been available to kids aged 13 and up since November, he said.
- The average Wall Street rating on Block (SQ) is Buy with an average price target of $181.90.
- Previously (Feb. 28), Block (SQ) upgraded to Outperform at BMO on rosy outlook for Cash App, Afterpay