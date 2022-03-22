OMNIQ nabs purchase order for supplying Smart Digital Pricing System to Israeli supermarket chain
Mar. 22, 2022 10:34 AM ETOMNIQ Corp. (OMQS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- OMNIQ (OMQS -2.8%) announced the receipt of a purchase order to equip a sophisticated Digital Pricing System (SDPS) in 42 branches of a Dynamic Supermarket Chain in Israel.
- he order was received by Dangot Computers, Israeli based subsidiary of OMNIQ providing automation and sophisticated solutions to the retail, healthcare, restaurants and other verticals.
- With OMMQ’s SDPS all changes are done from one computer so at the same time all digital displays show the new price for the specific product in all branches concurrently updating the point of sale and cash registers.