Disney facing worker walkout amid Florida controversy
Mar. 22, 2022 10:37 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Walt Disney (DIS +1.9%) is doing additional damage control as it faces the threat of an employee walkout today over its stance on Florida school legislation.
- The company has weathered harsh criticism from workers who were critical of CEO Bob Chapek's slow response in taking a public stand against Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill (nicknamed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by some opponents).
- Some of those workers are calling for a walkout to protest today, though union leaders representing tens of thousands of workers at Disney's Florida and California theme parks say they're not seeing momentum for a walkout, and are advising against it since contracts prohibit that behavior.
- Organizers say they are expecting some participation from non-union jobs including production, marketing and IT.
- Various divisions of the company are speaking out in LGBTQIA+ solidarity today, a continued response from the company after Chapek apologized for silence on the legislation.
- Disney's parks operations were the recipient of some positive commentary from Guggenheim's Michael Morris Monday.