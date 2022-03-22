Disney facing worker walkout amid Florida controversy

Mar. 22, 2022 10:37 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor25 Comments

Disneyland 60th aniversary castle with people walking

FrozenShutter/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Walt Disney (DIS +1.9%) is doing additional damage control as it faces the threat of an employee walkout today over its stance on Florida school legislation.
  • The company has weathered harsh criticism from workers who were critical of CEO Bob Chapek's slow response in taking a public stand against Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill (nicknamed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by some opponents).
  • Some of those workers are calling for a walkout to protest today, though union leaders representing tens of thousands of workers at Disney's Florida and California theme parks say they're not seeing momentum for a walkout, and are advising against it since contracts prohibit that behavior.
  • Organizers say they are expecting some participation from non-union jobs including production, marketing and IT.
  • Various divisions of the company are speaking out in LGBTQIA+ solidarity today, a continued response from the company after Chapek apologized for silence on the legislation.
  • Disney's parks operations were the recipient of some positive commentary from Guggenheim's Michael Morris Monday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.