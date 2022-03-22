SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) on Tuesday has launched a new feature allowing members to invest part of every direct deposit into cryptocurrency with zero fees.

Members will be able to set a recurring purchase for the crypto of their choice with each paycheck, investing either by dollar amount or percentage of their deposit, into one of 30 coins, the company explained.

This feature builds on SoFi's (SOFI) offerings for checking and savings accounts, which already includes no account or overdraft fees and up to two-day early paycheck.

"Crypto investing is rising rapidly. In the last year alone, SoFi doubled the number of investors setting up automatic, recurring crypto purchases," said SoFi CEO Anthony Noto. “By adding the ability for members to automate crypto purchases right from their paycheck, we’re making it easier than ever for our members to customize how they manage their spending, saving, and investing all in one place to help them get their money right.”

Speaking of digital assets, bitcoin (BTC-USD +4.9%) is rising slightly above $43K intraday and ethereum (ETH-USD +3.3%) is up and over $3K key level.

In January, SoFi Technologies received approval to become a national bank.