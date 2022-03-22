Ford recalls 215K F-150 pickups and SUVs to fix brake fluid leak issue
Mar. 22, 2022 10:42 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)GMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Ford (NYSE:F +3.6%) is recalling nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs in the U.S. and Canada to repair brake fluid leak, which causes longer stopping distances.
- The recall covers the F-150 pickup from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017. All have 3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines.
- Dealers will replace the master cylinder and front brake booster if needed.
- Owners will be notified by letter starting April 25.
- This is company's third for the same issue.
- Previously the company had recalled F-150s in 2016 and 2020.
