  • Ford (NYSE:F +3.6%) is recalling nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs in the U.S. and Canada to repair brake fluid leak, which causes longer stopping distances.
  • The recall covers the F-150 pickup from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017. All have 3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines.
  • Dealers will replace the master cylinder and front brake booster if needed.
  • Owners will be notified by letter starting April 25.
  • This is company's third for the same issue.
  • Previously the company had recalled F-150s in 2016 and 2020.
  • Earlier today, General Motors (GM) announced to recall 740K SUVs on headlights issue.
