Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH +2.6%) reports its FY 2021 net income soared more than six-fold to its best performance in 14 years, thanks to rising alumina and aluminum prices as well as higher production.

Chalco's full-year net profit totaled 5.08B yuan ($798.6M), the company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, while revenue rose 45% Y/Y to 269.7B yuan, as its average global alumina price rose 22%.

The world's top producer of alumina said its output of the feedstock rose 11.7% Y/Y in 2021 to 16.23M metric tons, while its aluminum production rose 4.6% to 3.86M tons.

For Q4, Chalco reported a net loss of 227.9M yuan, compared with net income of 2.2B yuan in Q3, weighed by the Chinese government's efforts to cut carbon emissions, with aluminum makers suffering a power crunch and forced to cut production.

Global aluminum prices, already reaching record highs, have continued to rise this week following the Australian government's decision to ban exports of alumina and aluminum ores to Russia.