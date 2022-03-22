Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Chief Executive Jensen Huang unveiled a plethora of new products on Tuesday, including the company's next-generation computing platform, known as Nvidia Hopper architecture.

Speaking at the company's GTC 2022 conference, Huang said, "AI is racing in every direction -- new architectures, more models, new science, more applications, more industries, all at the same time," Huang said.

The new architecture, along with its first Hopper-based GPU, the Hopper H100, which has 80 billion transistors, surpasses the Nvidia (NVDA) Ampere architecture, launched in 2020. The Hopper H100 uses Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) 4 nanometer process and can scale and perform to 700 watts, the first GPU to do so.

Twenty H100's could handle the entire world's internet traffic, Huang added.

Following the Hopper H100 unveil, Huang showed off the DGX H100 system, which will let the company's customers create language models, recommender systems, as well as use in healthcare and drug research and climate science. The DGX H100 uses 8 H100 GPUs per system and is connected with the Nvidia NVLink.

The company also unveiled several updates to its AI platform, a number of software pieces for working in areas such as speech, recommender system, hyperscale inference and more.

In addition to the Hopper architecture, Nvidia (NVDA) showed off its first Arm Neoverse-based discrete data center CPU, known as the Grace CPU Superchip.

This superchip has two CPUs connected via the NVLink-C2C, a chip-to-chip interconnect.

During the nearly 100-minute long keynote, Huang also introduced Nvidia's (NVDA) AI Accelerated program. This will allow every company to use AI to reinvent themselves, Huang added.

The GPU giant also showed off a digital twin platform for scientific computing, creating Earth and a digital version of the planet as an example of how the platform can solve problems at thousands of times faster than before. The platform uses Nvidia's (NVDA) Modulus AI framework to create machine learning neural network models and Nvidia's Omniverse 3D virtual world simulation platform.

Other announcements include the general availability of Riva, a GPU-accelerated SDK for building Speech AI applications that are customized for your use case and deliver real-time performance.

Maxine is an AI model tool kit to help with remote work and transform video conferencing, Huang added. It can also translate voices into a number of different languages.

Nvidia Merlin is an AI system for recommender systems, and with Merlin, companies can boost recommendation services while cutting lag time and costs.

Santa Clara, California-based Nividia (NVDA) also announced more than 60 updates to its CUDA-X collection, the launch of its next-gen Spectrum-4 Ethernet platform and OVX, a computing system for powering digital twins.

Nvidia also started the production of its DRIVE Orin autonomous vehicle computer, while Huang said that several new automakers, including BYD and Lucid Motors (LCID), are adopting its autonomous driving DRIVE platform. Huang (NVDA) also said its auto pipeline is now more than $11 billion for the next six years.

Clara Holoscan MGX, a platform for medical device companies to create and develop AI applications, was introduced, as was Nvidia's (NVDA) Jetson AGX Orin developer kit, an AI supercomputer for advanced robotics, and the Omniverse Cloud, which gives creators and developers access to the Omniverse platform.

Last month, Bank of America said Nvidia (NVDA), along with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), were likely to keep benefiting, as the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle" and the second-half of the year should see stronger growth, as supply and mix improve.